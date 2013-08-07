Aug 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.84 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.31/10.65 10.48 2 MONTHS 10.32/10.67 10.50 3 MONTHS 10.30/10.50 10.40 6 MONTHS 9.72/9.84 9.78 9 MONTHS 9.49/9.57 9.53 1 YEAR 9.27/9.31 9.29 2 YEARS 8.60/8.65 8.63 3 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51 4 YEARS 8.43/8.48 8.46 5 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42 7 YEARS 8.32/8.40 8.36 10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)