Aug 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.77 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.28/10.58 10.43 2 MONTHS 10.33/10.63 10.48 3 MONTHS 10.20/10.46 10.33 6 MONTHS 9.64/9.77 9.71 9 MONTHS 9.31/9.44 9.38 1 YEAR 9.17/9.23 9.20 2 YEARS 8.51/8.57 8.54 3 YEARS 8.38/8.44 8.41 4 YEARS 8.32/8.37 8.35 5 YEARS 8.29/8.34 8.32 7 YEARS 8.24/8.34 8.29 10 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)