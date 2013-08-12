Aug 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.27 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 11.10/11.40 11.25 2 MONTHS 11.00/11.30 11.15 3 MONTHS 10.61/10.86 10.74 6 MONTHS 10.15/10.27 10.21 9 MONTHS 9.81/9.91 9.86 1 YEAR 9.64/9.69 9.67 2 YEARS 8.87/8.92 8.90 3 YEARS 8.67/8.72 8.70 4 YEARS 8.56/8.61 8.59 5 YEARS 8.52/8.58 8.55 7 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49 10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)