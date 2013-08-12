Aug 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.27 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 11.10/11.40 11.25
2 MONTHS 11.00/11.30 11.15
3 MONTHS 10.61/10.86 10.74
6 MONTHS 10.15/10.27 10.21
9 MONTHS 9.81/9.91 9.86
1 YEAR 9.64/9.69 9.67
2 YEARS 8.87/8.92 8.90
3 YEARS 8.67/8.72 8.70
4 YEARS 8.56/8.61 8.59
5 YEARS 8.52/8.58 8.55
7 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49
10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)