Aug 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.20 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.95/11.25 11.10 2 MONTHS 10.92/11.22 11.07 3 MONTHS 10.48/10.73 10.61 6 MONTHS 10.06/10.20 10.13 9 MONTHS 9.76/9.89 9.83 1 YEAR 9.62/9.66 9.64 2 YEARS 8.86/8.90 8.88 3 YEARS 8.69/8.74 8.72 4 YEARS 8.62/8.67 8.65 5 YEARS 8.59/8.64 8.62 7 YEARS 8.51/8.61 8.56 10 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)