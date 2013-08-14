Aug 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.18 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.98/11.31 11.15 2 MONTHS 10.98/11.30 11.14 3 MONTHS 10.49/10.71 10.60 6 MONTHS 10.04/10.18 10.11 9 MONTHS 9.77/9.89 9.83 1 YEAR 9.60/9.64 9.62 2 YEARS 8.89/8.93 8.91 3 YEARS 8.75/8.79 8.77 4 YEARS 8.69/8.73 8.71 5 YEARS 8.66/8.70 8.68 7 YEARS 8.58/8.68 8.63 10 YEARS 8.50/8.60 8.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)