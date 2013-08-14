Aug 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.18 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.98/11.31 11.15
2 MONTHS 10.98/11.30 11.14
3 MONTHS 10.49/10.71 10.60
6 MONTHS 10.04/10.18 10.11
9 MONTHS 9.77/9.89 9.83
1 YEAR 9.60/9.64 9.62
2 YEARS 8.89/8.93 8.91
3 YEARS 8.75/8.79 8.77
4 YEARS 8.69/8.73 8.71
5 YEARS 8.66/8.70 8.68
7 YEARS 8.58/8.68 8.63
10 YEARS 8.50/8.60 8.55
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
