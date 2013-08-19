Aug 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.85 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 11.59/11.90 11.75 2 MONTHS 11.58/11.88 11.73 3 MONTHS 10.90/11.10 11.00 6 MONTHS 10.70/10.85 10.78 9 MONTHS 10.38/10.50 10.44 1 YEAR 10.14/10.19 10.17 2 YEARS 9.37/9.42 9.40 3 YEARS 9.26/9.32 9.29 4 YEARS 9.22/9.28 9.25 5 YEARS 9.19/9.24 9.22 7 YEARS 9.08/9.18 9.13 10 YEARS 9.01/9.11 9.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)