Aug 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.50 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 11.20/11.61 11.41 2 MONTHS 11.10/11.48 11.29 3 MONTHS 10.58/10.88 10.73 6 MONTHS 10.38/10.50 10.44 9 MONTHS 9.99/10.11 10.05 1 YEAR 9.89/9.94 9.92 2 YEARS 9.16/9.21 9.19 3 YEARS 9.03/9.08 9.06 4 YEARS 8.98/9.03 9.01 5 YEARS 8.95/9.00 8.98 7 YEARS 8.82/8.92 8.87 10 YEARS 8.75/8.85 8.80 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)