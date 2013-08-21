Aug 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.21 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.58/10.96 10.77 2 MONTHS 10.56/10.90 10.73 3 MONTHS 10.38/10.60 10.49 6 MONTHS 10.06/10.21 10.14 9 MONTHS 9.77/9.91 9.84 1 YEAR 9.61/9.68 9.65 2 YEARS 8.83/8.89 8.86 3 YEARS 8.65/8.72 8.69 4 YEARS 8.57/8.64 8.61 5 YEARS 8.54/8.60 8.57 7 YEARS 8.43/8.53 8.48 10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)