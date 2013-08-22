Aug 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.21 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.53/10.90 10.72 2 MONTHS 10.55/10.90 10.73 3 MONTHS 10.34/10.54 10.44 6 MONTHS 10.10/10.21 10.16 9 MONTHS 9.69/9.82 9.76 1 YEAR 9.58/9.64 9.61 2 YEARS 8.82/8.88 8.85 3 YEARS 8.63/8.68 8.66 4 YEARS 8.53/8.59 8.56 5 YEARS 8.48/8.53 8.51 7 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41 10 YEARS 8.29/8.39 8.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)