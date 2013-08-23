Aug 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.05 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.54/10.85 10.70 2 MONTHS 10.54/10.85 10.70 3 MONTHS 10.25/10.45 10.35 6 MONTHS 9.90/10.05 9.98 9 MONTHS 9.60/9.70 9.65 1 YEAR 9.45/9.49 9.47 2 YEARS 8.73/8.78 8.76 3 YEARS 8.55/8.60 8.58 4 YEARS 8.47/8.51 8.49 5 YEARS 8.41/8.47 8.44 7 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 10 YEARS 8.25/8.35 8.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)