Aug 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.17 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.54/10.84 10.69 2 MONTHS 10.54/10.84 10.69 3 MONTHS 10.38/10.58 10.48 6 MONTHS 10.00/10.17 10.09 9 MONTHS 9.69/9.80 9.75 1 YEAR 9.50/9.55 9.53 2 YEARS 8.76/8.80 8.78 3 YEARS 8.56/8.61 8.59 4 YEARS 8.47/8.52 8.50 5 YEARS 8.42/8.47 8.45 7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 10 YEARS 8.24/8.34 8.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)