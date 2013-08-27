Aug 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.52 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.68/11.00 10.84 2 MONTHS 10.68/11.00 10.84 3 MONTHS 10.59/10.75 10.67 6 MONTHS 10.42/10.52 10.47 9 MONTHS 10.01/10.10 10.06 1 YEAR 9.84/9.89 9.87 2 YEARS 9.11/9.16 9.14 3 YEARS 8.92/8.97 8.95 4 YEARS 8.82/8.87 8.85 5 YEARS 8.78/8.82 8.80 7 YEARS 8.70/8.80 8.75 10 YEARS 8.65/8.75 8.70 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)