Aug 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.91 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.81/11.18 11.00
2 MONTHS 10.81/11.18 11.00
3 MONTHS 10.79/11.05 10.92
6 MONTHS 10.75/10.91 10.83
9 MONTHS 10.34/10.47 10.41
1 YEAR 10.16/10.23 10.20
2 YEARS 9.42/9.48 9.45
3 YEARS 9.21/9.28 9.25
4 YEARS 9.14/9.20 9.17
5 YEARS 9.10/9.16 9.13
7 YEARS 9.01/9.11 9.06
10 YEARS 8.96/9.06 9.01
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
