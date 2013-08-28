Aug 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.91 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.81/11.18 11.00 2 MONTHS 10.81/11.18 11.00 3 MONTHS 10.79/11.05 10.92 6 MONTHS 10.75/10.91 10.83 9 MONTHS 10.34/10.47 10.41 1 YEAR 10.16/10.23 10.20 2 YEARS 9.42/9.48 9.45 3 YEARS 9.21/9.28 9.25 4 YEARS 9.14/9.20 9.17 5 YEARS 9.10/9.16 9.13 7 YEARS 9.01/9.11 9.06 10 YEARS 8.96/9.06 9.01 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)