Aug 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.50 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.71/11.04 10.88
2 MONTHS 10.71/11.04 10.88
3 MONTHS 10.51/10.69 10.60
6 MONTHS 10.36/10.50 10.43
9 MONTHS 9.93/10.04 9.99
1 YEAR 9.74/9.79 9.77
2 YEARS 9.00/9.06 9.03
3 YEARS 8.81/8.87 8.84
4 YEARS 8.73/8.79 8.76
5 YEARS 8.69/8.75 8.72
7 YEARS 8.62/8.72 8.67
10 YEARS 8.57/8.67 8.62
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)