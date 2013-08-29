Aug 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.50 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.71/11.04 10.88 2 MONTHS 10.71/11.04 10.88 3 MONTHS 10.51/10.69 10.60 6 MONTHS 10.36/10.50 10.43 9 MONTHS 9.93/10.04 9.99 1 YEAR 9.74/9.79 9.77 2 YEARS 9.00/9.06 9.03 3 YEARS 8.81/8.87 8.84 4 YEARS 8.73/8.79 8.76 5 YEARS 8.69/8.75 8.72 7 YEARS 8.62/8.72 8.67 10 YEARS 8.57/8.67 8.62 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)