Aug 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.20 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.51/10.84 10.68
2 MONTHS 10.51/10.84 10.68
3 MONTHS 10.39/10.51 10.45
6 MONTHS 10.12/10.20 10.16
9 MONTHS 9.73/9.81 9.77
1 YEAR 9.53/9.58 9.56
2 YEARS 8.84/8.89 8.87
3 YEARS 8.65/8.70 8.68
4 YEARS 8.57/8.62 8.60
5 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56
7 YEARS 8.45/8.55 8.50
10 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)