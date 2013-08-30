Aug 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.20 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.51/10.84 10.68 2 MONTHS 10.51/10.84 10.68 3 MONTHS 10.39/10.51 10.45 6 MONTHS 10.12/10.20 10.16 9 MONTHS 9.73/9.81 9.77 1 YEAR 9.53/9.58 9.56 2 YEARS 8.84/8.89 8.87 3 YEARS 8.65/8.70 8.68 4 YEARS 8.57/8.62 8.60 5 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56 7 YEARS 8.45/8.55 8.50 10 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)