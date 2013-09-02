Sep 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.19 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.48/10.80 10.64 2 MONTHS 10.48/10.80 10.64 3 MONTHS 10.29/10.47 10.38 6 MONTHS 10.05/10.19 10.12 9 MONTHS 9.72/9.82 9.77 1 YEAR 9.51/9.56 9.54 2 YEARS 8.79/8.85 8.82 3 YEARS 8.62/8.67 8.65 4 YEARS 8.54/8.59 8.57 5 YEARS 8.50/8.55 8.53 7 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45 10 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)