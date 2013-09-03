Sep 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.34 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.50/10.85 10.68 2 MONTHS 10.50/10.85 10.68 3 MONTHS 10.34/10.59 10.47 6 MONTHS 10.19/10.34 10.27 9 MONTHS 9.82/9.92 9.87 1 YEAR 9.62/9.68 9.65 2 YEARS 8.89/8.95 8.92 3 YEARS 8.71/8.76 8.74 4 YEARS 8.64/8.69 8.67 5 YEARS 8.60/8.66 8.63 7 YEARS 8.51/8.61 8.56 10 YEARS 8.43/8.53 8.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)