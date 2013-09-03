Sep 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.34 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.50/10.85 10.68
2 MONTHS 10.50/10.85 10.68
3 MONTHS 10.34/10.59 10.47
6 MONTHS 10.19/10.34 10.27
9 MONTHS 9.82/9.92 9.87
1 YEAR 9.62/9.68 9.65
2 YEARS 8.89/8.95 8.92
3 YEARS 8.71/8.76 8.74
4 YEARS 8.64/8.69 8.67
5 YEARS 8.60/8.66 8.63
7 YEARS 8.51/8.61 8.56
10 YEARS 8.43/8.53 8.48
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
