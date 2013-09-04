Sep 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.13 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.39/10.71 10.55 2 MONTHS 10.39/10.71 10.55 3 MONTHS 10.25/10.36 10.31 6 MONTHS 10.02/10.13 10.08 9 MONTHS 9.62/9.71 9.67 1 YEAR 9.48/9.53 9.51 2 YEARS 8.78/8.84 8.81 3 YEARS 8.63/8.69 8.66 4 YEARS 8.57/8.62 8.60 5 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56 7 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49 10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)