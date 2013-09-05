Sep 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.87 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.22/10.58 10.40 2 MONTHS 10.19/10.55 10.37 3 MONTHS 9.98/10.23 10.11 6 MONTHS 9.72/9.87 9.80 9 MONTHS 9.42/9.54 9.48 1 YEAR 9.27/9.32 9.30 2 YEARS 8.61/8.67 8.64 3 YEARS 8.47/8.53 8.50 4 YEARS 8.43/8.49 8.46 5 YEARS 8.42/8.47 8.45 7 YEARS 8.33/8.44 8.39 10 YEARS 8.28/8.39 8.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)