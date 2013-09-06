Sep 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.83 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.21/10.59 10.40 2 MONTHS 10.18/10.55 10.37 3 MONTHS 9.90/10.16 10.03 6 MONTHS 9.69/9.83 9.76 9 MONTHS 9.40/9.54 9.47 1 YEAR 9.26/9.31 9.29 2 YEARS 8.62/8.68 8.65 3 YEARS 8.49/8.54 8.52 4 YEARS 8.45/8.50 8.48 5 YEARS 8.44/8.49 8.47 7 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41 10 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)