Sep 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.07 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.40/9.70 9.55 2 MONTHS 9.33/9.55 9.44 3 MONTHS 9.19/9.34 9.27 6 MONTHS 8.97/9.07 9.02 9 MONTHS 8.89/8.99 8.94 1 YEAR 8.83/8.88 8.86 2 YEARS 8.43/8.48 8.46 3 YEARS 8.37/8.42 8.40 4 YEARS 8.40/8.45 8.43 5 YEARS 8.42/8.47 8.45 7 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 10 YEARS 8.35/8.45 8.40 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)