Sep 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.99 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.40/9.70 9.55 2 MONTHS 9.25/9.48 9.37 3 MONTHS 9.19/9.31 9.25 6 MONTHS 8.91/8.99 8.95 9 MONTHS 8.88/8.97 8.93 1 YEAR 8.83/8.87 8.85 2 YEARS 8.42/8.47 8.45 3 YEARS 8.37/8.42 8.40 4 YEARS 8.40/8.45 8.43 5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 7 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41 10 YEARS 8.34/8.44 8.39 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)