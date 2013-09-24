Sep 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.99 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.40/9.70 9.55
2 MONTHS 9.25/9.48 9.37
3 MONTHS 9.19/9.31 9.25
6 MONTHS 8.91/8.99 8.95
9 MONTHS 8.88/8.97 8.93
1 YEAR 8.83/8.87 8.85
2 YEARS 8.42/8.47 8.45
3 YEARS 8.37/8.42 8.40
4 YEARS 8.40/8.45 8.43
5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44
7 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41
10 YEARS 8.34/8.44 8.39
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)