Sep 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.00 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.41/9.64 9.53 2 MONTHS 9.20/9.42 9.31 3 MONTHS 9.13/9.27 9.20 6 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95 9 MONTHS 8.82/8.92 8.87 1 YEAR 8.79/8.83 8.81 2 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 4 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 5 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 7 YEARS 8.34/8.44 8.39 10 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)