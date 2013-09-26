Sep 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.00 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.36/9.61 9.49
2 MONTHS 9.20/9.45 9.33
3 MONTHS 9.10/9.29 9.20
6 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95
9 MONTHS 8.82/8.92 8.87
1 YEAR 8.76/8.80 8.78
2 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41
3 YEARS 8.31/8.36 8.34
4 YEARS 8.33/8.38 8.36
5 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33
10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
