Sep 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.00 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.36/9.61 9.49 2 MONTHS 9.20/9.45 9.33 3 MONTHS 9.10/9.29 9.20 6 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95 9 MONTHS 8.82/8.92 8.87 1 YEAR 8.76/8.80 8.78 2 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 3 YEARS 8.31/8.36 8.34 4 YEARS 8.33/8.38 8.36 5 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)