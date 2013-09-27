Sep 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.96 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.30/9.56 9.43 2 MONTHS 9.18/9.40 9.29 3 MONTHS 9.09/9.22 9.16 6 MONTHS 8.88/8.96 8.92 9 MONTHS 8.76/8.86 8.81 1 YEAR 8.72/8.76 8.74 2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 3 YEARS 8.30/8.34 8.32 4 YEARS 8.33/8.37 8.35 5 YEARS 8.36/8.39 8.38 7 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35 10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)