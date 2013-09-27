Sep 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.96 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.30/9.56 9.43
2 MONTHS 9.18/9.40 9.29
3 MONTHS 9.09/9.22 9.16
6 MONTHS 8.88/8.96 8.92
9 MONTHS 8.76/8.86 8.81
1 YEAR 8.72/8.76 8.74
2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
3 YEARS 8.30/8.34 8.32
4 YEARS 8.33/8.37 8.35
5 YEARS 8.36/8.39 8.38
7 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35
10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
