Sep 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.03 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.20/9.50 9.35 2 MONTHS 9.10/9.40 9.25 3 MONTHS 9.04/9.19 9.12 6 MONTHS 8.94/9.03 8.99 9 MONTHS 8.74/8.82 8.78 1 YEAR 8.72/8.76 8.74 2 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 3 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 4 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36 5 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)