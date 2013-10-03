Oct 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.95 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.13/9.37 9.25
2 MONTHS 8.98/9.19 9.09
3 MONTHS 8.94/9.10 9.02
6 MONTHS 8.85/8.95 8.90
9 MONTHS 8.69/8.79 8.74
1 YEAR 8.67/8.71 8.69
2 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31
3 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27
4 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29
5 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31
7 YEARS 8.23/8.33 8.28
10 YEARS 8.21/8.31 8.26
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
