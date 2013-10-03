Oct 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.95 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.13/9.37 9.25 2 MONTHS 8.98/9.19 9.09 3 MONTHS 8.94/9.10 9.02 6 MONTHS 8.85/8.95 8.90 9 MONTHS 8.69/8.79 8.74 1 YEAR 8.67/8.71 8.69 2 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31 3 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27 4 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29 5 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31 7 YEARS 8.23/8.33 8.28 10 YEARS 8.21/8.31 8.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)