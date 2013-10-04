Oct 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.90 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.10/9.35 9.23 2 MONTHS 8.99/9.21 9.10 3 MONTHS 8.94/9.09 9.02 6 MONTHS 8.81/8.90 8.86 9 MONTHS 8.66/8.74 8.70 1 YEAR 8.64/8.67 8.66 2 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 3 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 4 YEARS 8.23/8.26 8.25 5 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 7 YEARS 8.19/8.29 8.24 10 YEARS 8.17/8.27 8.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)