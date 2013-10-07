Oct 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.88 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.10/9.34 9.22 2 MONTHS 8.98/9.19 9.09 3 MONTHS 8.94/9.09 9.02 6 MONTHS 8.78/8.88 8.83 9 MONTHS 8.64/8.74 8.69 1 YEAR 8.64/8.68 8.66 2 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 3 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 4 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 5 YEARS 8.26/8.30 8.28 7 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25 10 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)