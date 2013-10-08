Oct 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.56 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.70/8.95 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.55/8.73 8.64 3 MONTHS 8.50/8.61 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.46/8.56 8.51 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 1 YEAR 8.40/8.44 8.42 2 YEARS 8.08/8.12 8.10 3 YEARS 8.07/8.11 8.09 4 YEARS 8.09/8.13 8.11 5 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 7 YEARS 8.06/8.16 8.11 10 YEARS 8.04/8.14 8.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)