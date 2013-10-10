Oct 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.59 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.63/8.89 8.76
2 MONTHS 8.48/8.73 8.61
3 MONTHS 8.45/8.59 8.52
6 MONTHS 8.47/8.59 8.53
9 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43
1 YEAR 8.37/8.41 8.39
2 YEARS 8.04/8.07 8.06
3 YEARS 8.03/8.07 8.05
4 YEARS 8.07/8.11 8.09
5 YEARS 8.10/8.14 8.12
7 YEARS 8.06/8.16 8.11
10 YEARS 8.04/8.14 8.09
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
