Oct 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.55 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.66/8.87 8.77 2 MONTHS 8.48/8.66 8.57 3 MONTHS 8.47/8.59 8.53 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.55 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.36/8.45 8.41 1 YEAR 8.36/8.40 8.38 2 YEARS 8.01/8.05 8.03 3 YEARS 8.01/8.05 8.03 4 YEARS 8.04/8.08 8.06 5 YEARS 8.08/8.12 8.10 7 YEARS 8.02/8.12 8.07 10 YEARS 8.00/8.10 8.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)