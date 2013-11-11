Nov 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.61 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.53/8.75 8.64 2 MONTHS 8.53/8.75 8.64 3 MONTHS 8.51/8.62 8.57 6 MONTHS 8.53/8.61 8.57 9 MONTHS 8.57/8.64 8.61 1 YEAR 8.58/8.61 8.60 2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 3 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 4 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 5 YEARS 8.43/8.47 8.45 7 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 10 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)