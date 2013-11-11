Nov 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.61 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.53/8.75 8.64
2 MONTHS 8.53/8.75 8.64
3 MONTHS 8.51/8.62 8.57
6 MONTHS 8.53/8.61 8.57
9 MONTHS 8.57/8.64 8.61
1 YEAR 8.58/8.61 8.60
2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
3 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39
4 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42
5 YEARS 8.43/8.47 8.45
7 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44
10 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
For
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
