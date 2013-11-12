Nov 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.71 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.59/8.78 8.69 2 MONTHS 8.59/8.78 8.69 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.71 8.66 6 MONTHS 8.62/8.71 8.67 9 MONTHS 8.65/8.74 8.70 1 YEAR 8.68/8.72 8.70 2 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49 3 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52 4 YEARS 8.52/8.56 8.54 5 YEARS 8.54/8.58 8.56 7 YEARS 8.49/8.59 8.54 10 YEARS 8.49/8.59 8.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)