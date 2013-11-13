Nov 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.63 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.50/8.80 8.65 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.80 8.65 3 MONTHS 8.52/8.63 8.58 6 MONTHS 8.55/8.63 8.59 9 MONTHS 8.54/8.63 8.59 1 YEAR 8.57/8.61 8.59 2 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36 3 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40 4 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 7 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)