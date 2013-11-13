Nov 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.63 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.50/8.80 8.65
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.80 8.65
3 MONTHS 8.52/8.63 8.58
6 MONTHS 8.55/8.63 8.59
9 MONTHS 8.54/8.63 8.59
1 YEAR 8.57/8.61 8.59
2 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36
3 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40
4 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42
5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44
7 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43
10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
