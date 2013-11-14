Nov 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.66 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.55/8.76 8.66 2 MONTHS 8.55/8.72 8.64 3 MONTHS 8.56/8.66 8.61 6 MONTHS 8.59/8.66 8.63 9 MONTHS 8.59/8.66 8.63 1 YEAR 8.60/8.64 8.62 2 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 3 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 4 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 5 YEARS 8.49/8.52 8.51 7 YEARS 8.43/8.53 8.48 10 YEARS 8.43/8.53 8.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)