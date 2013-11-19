Nov 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.61 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.53/8.71 8.62 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.69 8.60 3 MONTHS 8.51/8.61 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.54/8.61 8.58 9 MONTHS 8.54/8.60 8.57 1 YEAR 8.55/8.59 8.57 2 YEARS 8.33/8.37 8.35 3 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36 4 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40 5 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 7 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 10 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)