Nov 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.68 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.55/8.73 8.64 2 MONTHS 8.55/8.71 8.63 3 MONTHS 8.54/8.63 8.59 6 MONTHS 8.61/8.68 8.65 9 MONTHS 8.61/8.67 8.64 1 YEAR 8.59/8.63 8.61 2 YEARS 8.37/8.40 8.39 3 YEARS 8.39/8.42 8.41 4 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 5 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 7 YEARS 8.41/8.51 8.46 10 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.