Nov 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.69 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.57/8.78 8.68 2 MONTHS 8.56/8.74 8.65 3 MONTHS 8.57/8.65 8.61 6 MONTHS 8.62/8.69 8.66 9 MONTHS 8.62/8.68 8.65 1 YEAR 8.63/8.67 8.65 2 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 3 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 4 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48 5 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51 7 YEARS 8.45/8.55 8.50 10 YEARS 8.45/8.55 8.50 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)