Nov 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.67 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.56/8.77 8.67 2 MONTHS 8.56/8.74 8.65 3 MONTHS 8.53/8.63 8.58 6 MONTHS 8.58/8.67 8.63 9 MONTHS 8.56/8.63 8.60 1 YEAR 8.58/8.62 8.60 2 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 3 YEARS 8.38/8.41 8.40 4 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 5 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48 7 YEARS 8.42/8.52 8.47 10 YEARS 8.42/8.52 8.47 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)