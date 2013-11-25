Nov 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.62 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.53/8.71 8.62 2 MONTHS 8.47/8.67 8.57 3 MONTHS 8.51/8.61 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.57/8.62 8.60 9 MONTHS 8.55/8.61 8.58 1 YEAR 8.56/8.59 8.58 2 YEARS 8.35/8.38 8.37 3 YEARS 8.37/8.40 8.39 4 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43 5 YEARS 8.45/8.47 8.46 7 YEARS 8.42/8.52 8.47 10 YEARS 8.41/8.51 8.46 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)