Nov 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.61 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.52/8.74 8.63
2 MONTHS 8.51/8.72 8.62
3 MONTHS 8.52/8.61 8.57
6 MONTHS 8.53/8.61 8.57
9 MONTHS 8.51/8.58 8.55
1 YEAR 8.54/8.58 8.56
2 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34
3 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36
4 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41
5 YEARS 8.43/8.47 8.45
7 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44
10 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)