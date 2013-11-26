Nov 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.61 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.52/8.74 8.63 2 MONTHS 8.51/8.72 8.62 3 MONTHS 8.52/8.61 8.57 6 MONTHS 8.53/8.61 8.57 9 MONTHS 8.51/8.58 8.55 1 YEAR 8.54/8.58 8.56 2 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 3 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36 4 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 5 YEARS 8.43/8.47 8.45 7 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 10 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)