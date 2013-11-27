Nov 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.38/8.57 8.48 2 MONTHS 8.37/8.55 8.46 3 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 6 MONTHS 8.42/8.52 8.47 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.53 8.49 1 YEAR 8.47/8.51 8.49 2 YEARS 8.26/8.30 8.28 3 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29 4 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 5 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38 10 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)