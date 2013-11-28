Nov 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.38/8.55 8.47 2 MONTHS 8.37/8.51 8.44 3 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.50 8.47 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.50 8.47 1 YEAR 8.46/8.50 8.48 2 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 3 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 4 YEARS 8.30/8.34 8.32 5 YEARS 8.33/8.37 8.35 7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 10 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)