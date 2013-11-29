Nov 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.29/8.44 8.37 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.43 8.37 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.42 8.38 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.49 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.42/8.49 8.46 1 YEAR 8.43/8.47 8.45 2 YEARS 8.23/8.27 8.25 3 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 4 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33 5 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36 7 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 10 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)