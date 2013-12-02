Dec 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.19/8.38 8.29 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.37 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.28/8.37 8.33 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.35/8.43 8.39 1 YEAR 8.40/8.44 8.42 2 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 3 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 4 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31 5 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 10 YEARS 8.27/8.38 8.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)