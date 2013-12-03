Dec 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.33 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.32 8.24 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.31 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.43 8.40 9 MONTHS 8.35/8.41 8.38 1 YEAR 8.40/8.44 8.42 2 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 3 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 4 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31 5 YEARS 8.33/8.37 8.35 7 YEARS 8.29/8.39 8.34 10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)