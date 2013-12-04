Dec 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.15/8.31 8.23
2 MONTHS 8.15/8.29 8.22
3 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.46 8.42
9 MONTHS 8.36/8.45 8.41
1 YEAR 8.40/8.44 8.42
2 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23
3 YEARS 8.23/8.26 8.25
4 YEARS 8.30/8.33 8.32
5 YEARS 8.34/8.37 8.36
7 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35
10 YEARS 8.29/8.39 8.34
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
