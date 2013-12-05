Dec 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.11/8.29 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.14/8.29 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.46 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.37/8.45 8.41 1 YEAR 8.41/8.45 8.43 2 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23 3 YEARS 8.23/8.27 8.25 4 YEARS 8.30/8.34 8.32 5 YEARS 8.33/8.37 8.35 7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)