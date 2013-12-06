Dec 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.21/8.39 8.30
2 MONTHS 8.23/8.33 8.28
3 MONTHS 8.24/8.32 8.28
6 MONTHS 8.44/8.50 8.47
9 MONTHS 8.42/8.49 8.46
1 YEAR 8.45/8.49 8.47
2 YEARS 8.27/8.30 8.29
3 YEARS 8.28/8.32 8.30
4 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
5 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40
7 YEARS 8.35/8.45 8.40
10 YEARS 8.34/8.45 8.40
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
